Auburn Residents Under Water Use Restrictions Till Further Notice

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 4, 2022 at 3:26pm

Residents in the Greater Auburn area are being asked to conserve water due to what officials are calling a major water break in the Otter Lake system.

According to an announcement this afternoon, City of Auburn employees are assisting the Otter Lake Water Commission to repair a 16” transmission line that feeds several towns.

Currently, Auburn customers from DickyJohn Road south to Chizmar Road are without water and will be under a boil order once pressure is restored.

City officials say all Auburn customers are under water restrictions at this time, and they are asking all customers to conserve water.

They say reducing water usage will prevent further loss of system pressure and additional boil water orders.