Auburn Woman Arrested For Meth While On IDOC Parole for Drug Trafficking

An Auburn woman was arrested by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies for drug trafficking on Thursday.

35 year old Christina L. Smith of Auburn was arrested by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Drug Interdiction and Response Team during a traffic stop. According to Springfield Leaks, the DIRT Team had been conducting an investigation in the Auburn area for methamphetamine trafficking. Subsequent to that investigation, it was learned by officers that Smith was allegedly selling and delivering the drug in Auburn.

During the traffic stop in her vehicle, DIRT allegedly located approximately 15 grams of purported methamphetamine along with a digital scale. She was arrested without incident and is currently lodged at the Sangamon County Jail. Smith has been charged with possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams and methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams.

Smith was on parole for a 2018 conviction in Macoupin County for methamphetamine delivery. She had recently been released after serving a nearly 3-year sentence.

According to Springfield Leaks, she may face further charges in the case.