Audit Tonight for Jax

The Jacksonville city council will get an audit report card tonight.

Adam Withee of Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt and Foote Accountants is expected to present the audit for city finances for 2024. That occurs at the workshop meeting set to start at 5:30.

Also at the workshop meeting will be discussion of landfill wells locations. The wells are in place to monitor the city’s former landfill site north of Jacksonville.

The city has been working to close out the site ever since Andy Ezard took over as mayor.

The council will be asked in the regular meeting to approve rezoning at 1904 West Morton to include a special use permit. A real estate firm got approval from the plan commission to purchase the lot for Sun Auto Tire and Service.

Aldermen will also be asked to rezone property in the 400 block of South West to single family dwelling.

The council is expected to handle three routine waiver of bids that were tabled when there was a lack of quorum at last month’s meeting. The work includes collector well pump repairs, a new roof for the Jones Place lift station, and the cleaning of the sanitary sewer on Crabtree Road.

The workshop meeting starts a half hour early tonight at 5:30, followed by the regular meeting.