Aug. 4th & 11th Show: Sue Foley Interview

We had a power outage at the station on August 4th due to a major downed power line, so the show didn’t get to air. I held it over and it ran last week.

Sue Foley – New Used Car – Live In Austin, Vol. 1 – Guitar Woman, LLC [2023] Sue Foley – Nothing In Rambling – One Guitar Woman – Stony Plain Records [2024] Sue Foley – Come to Me (ft. Charlie Sexton) – The Ice Queen – Stony Plain Records [2018] Sue Foley – (Me & My) Chauffeur Blues – Young Girl Blues – Antone’s [1992] Sister O.M. Terrell – Swing Low, Chariot – The Slide Guitar: Bottles, Knives & Steel – Sony Music [1990] Sue Foley – Two Bit Texas Town – Pinky’s Blues – Stony Plain Records [2021] Sue Foley, Deborah Coleman & Roxanne Potvin – In the Basement – Time Bomb – Ruf Records [2007] Sue Foley – Balitmore Skyline – Ten Days In November – Shanachie [1998] Sue Foley – Big City Blues – Big City Blues – Antone’s [1995] Candye Kane – I Done Got Over It (ft. Sue Foley) – Guitar’d and Feathered – Ruf Records [2007] Memphis Minnie – Please Set A Date – When the Levee Breaks: The Best of Memphis Minnie – Goldenlane Records [2010] Sue Foley – Maybelle’s Guitar – One Guitar Woman – Stony Plain Records [2024] Sue Foley – The Lucky Ones (ft. Jimmie Vaughan) – The Ice Queen – Stony Plain Records [2018] Sue Foley – Danger Lurks – He Said She Said – Blind Pig [2010] Sue Foley – Mourning In the Morning – Change – Stony Plain Records [2004] Sue Foley – Fool’s Gold (ft. Billy Gibbons) – The Ice Queen – Stony Plain Records [2018] Sue Foley – Motherless Child Blues – One Guitar Woman – Stony Plain Records [2024] Geeshie Wiley – Last Kind Word Blues – Mississippi Blues Vol. 1 (1928-1937) – Document [1993] Mattie Delaney – Tallahatchie River Blues – Mississippi Blues Vol. 1 (1928-1937) – Document [1993] Sue Foley – La Malaguena – One Guitar Woman – Stony Plain Records [2024] Sue Foley – Dallas Man – Pinky’s Blues – Stony Plain Records [2021] Bonnie Raitt – Big Road Blues – Songs from the Rainbow Room 1972 (Live) – The Media Champ [1972] Sue Foley – In My Girlish Days – One Guitar Woman – Stony Plain Records [2024] Sue Foley – Mediterranean Breakfast – Love Comin’ Down – Shanachie [2000]