August 2024 Weather

The heat in the final week of August pushed the overall average reading above what we normally get in the 8th month of the year.

Overall, the average temperature last month reached 74 and a half degrees. That’s hotter than the long term average of 73.

And, it was the last week that pushed up the mercury. We finished August in Jacksonville with seven straight days of 90 or better readings.

The average temperature over that stretch was 94 degrees. And, it included a 100 degree reading on the 28th. That set a new record, surpassing 99 on that date in 1983.

There were five other times when the mercury hit 90 or better in the month. The average high was 85.4. The average nightly low was 63.3.

There were 10 nights of 50 or lower readings, including a low of 48 on the 23rd.

Readings ranged from the 100 on the 28th, to 48 on the 23rd.

Rainfall for the month hit just under 3 and two thirds inches. Normal rainfall in August hits just under 3 and a half inches.

There were ten days of measurable precipitation. The heaviest was nearly an inch and a half on the 16th.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer for the National Weather Service.