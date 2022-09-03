August Weather

By Gary Scott on September 3, 2022 at 10:26am

Rain was down, and temperatures about normal last month.

Total rainfall for August was just over 2 and a half inches. From that total, an inch and a half came in the final two days.

Normal rainfall for August is just under 3 and a half inches. It’s about 9 tenths of an inch below normal.

The heaviest rainfall was the inch and 55-hundredths Jacksonville had on Monday and Tuesday of this past week.

There was measurable rain on 14 of the 31 days. But, only one measurement was more than 39 hundredths. Rains varied wildly through the area, especially late in August.

Temperatures in August averaged 74-point 2 degrees. That’s about a degree above normal.

Readings hit 90 or better only four times in August. The hottest day was 92 on the 2nd.

The coolest reading was 55 on the 31st, and 19th.

Readings will begin moderating even more in September. August was the end of the meteorological summer in Illinois.

Readings come from WLDS-WEAI, a measuring station for the National Weather Service.