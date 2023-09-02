August Weather

Your first thought is..last month had to be one of the hottest Augusts on record. But hold on.

The average temperature in August was 73-point-8 degrees. It was hotter than normal, but by less than a degree.

The hot stretch that convinced us all that August was hot was the 21st through the 26th…when readings ranged from 91 to 101 on the 25th.

It was the first time the mercury crossed the century mark here since July 26th, 2012. That July saw readings hit 100 or more eight times.

There were also two nights of record high, overnight lows.

Daily highs averaged 84 and a half, and lows hit 63. The low reading of the month was 48 on the 31st, only 4 degrees off the record.

It’s hard to remember that we had rain early in August. The total for the month was just over 5 inches. That’s about 2 and a third inches more than normal.

However, there was only 85 hundredths inches of rain over the last 20 days of the month.

WLDS-WEAI is a reporter for the National Weather Service.