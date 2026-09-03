August Weather

It was a two weather month in August..one for the first two thirds, and the second for the final third.

The first thing that jumps out at you is the rainfall for the month. The total was 5 and 87-hundredths. That’s about 2 and a half inches more than normal.

The month included the deluge on the 15th. We hit 3 and 9 tenths inches on that one day alone.

It was easily the heaviest rainfall in Jacksonville, since rains flooded the Jacksonville water plant in June of 2011 with over six inches of rain.

Rainfall and precipitation for the year is now at nearly 33 and three quarter inches. Normal precipitation runs about 27 and three quarter inches through the first eight months.

The spigot has been turned off since August 22nd. Jacksonville has received no rainfall for the past 11 days. And little rain is in the forecast until at least the weekend.

The average temperature was a little over 75 degrees. That’s two degrees over the long term average.

The readings ranged from 95 on the 12th, to 53 on the 24th. We had 90 or better readings on 8 of the 31 days.

Daily highs averaged nearly 88 degrees. Lows hit 65 and a half.

And, as a follow up, Jacksonville hit 100 yesterday. That’s the first triple digit reading in Jacksonville since August 26th in 2024.

WLDS-WEAI is an official recording station for the National Weather Service.