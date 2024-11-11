Author To Speak at I.C. and Jacksonville Library on New Book Based on Portuguese Refugees in Jacksonville in 1800s

Author Katherine Vaz is set to speak at Illinois College and the Jacksonville Public Library about her novel set in historic Jacksonville this week.

A former Claridge Writer-in-Residence at Illinois College and a National Endowment for the Arts recipient, Vaz will be speaking at Illinois College on Monday, November 18th at 11AM in the Kirby Learning Center, Room 6 about her recent novel Above the Salt.

Vaz will then hold a Meet & Greet at the Jacksonville Public Library on Tuesday, November 19th at 6PM where she will give a brief presentation.

The novel was released on paperback on Thursday. It has already received high praise as a People Magazine Book of the Week selection, a Good Morning America Top 15, a Goodreads November top pick, and received starred Kirkus and Publisher’s Weekly reviews.

The historical fiction novel is based on the true story of Portuguese refugees who settled in Jacksonville during the 1800s. While on campus, Vaz will discuss the surprising turns in the road while researching information for the novel.

Students who attend the the presentation at Illinois College will receive convocation credit. Both events are free and open to the public.