Authorites Searching for Missing Waverly Man

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 15, 2025 at 10:06pm

Area authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Morgan County man. 58-year-old Daniel G. Hupp of Waverly has been reported missing and possibly endangered. He was last seen in the afternoon of Sunday, May 11, 2025, in the 200 block of East Prairie Street in Waverly.

Daniel Hupp is described as standing 5’9” tall, and weighing approximately 125 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. No clothing description is available. He was last seen riding a red Arctic Cat ATV, and possibly pulling a wagon.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Hupp. According to an update late Thursday night, area authorities, including the Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and Illinois State Police, have joined the search.

If you have seen Daniel Hupp or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 217-245-6103.