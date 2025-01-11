Authorites Seek Info on Missing Scott County Man

Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers is working to assist area Sheriff’s Offices in their efforts to find a missing Scott County man.

According to a social media post by Crime Stoppers, along with Sheriff’s Departments from Scott, and Greene, counties, 54-year-old Kenny Eugene Gauges is missing and endangered.

Kenney Gauges was last seen on Patterson Road near Glasgow and is reportedly in need of medication. Kenney Gauges is described as being a white male who is six foot one inches tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenny Eugene Gauges is asked to contact the Scott or Greene County Sheriff’s Offices. You can also leave an anonymous tip as to the whereabouts of Kenney Eugene Gauges by calling Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300, or the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Unit at 1-800-300-2590.