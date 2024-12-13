Authorities Announce Identities of Two Decedents Found on South East Street

Morgan County authorities announced the identities of two people found dead at two separate locations on Jacksonville’s south side on Wednesday.

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson’s Office says that Jacksonville Police first located 28-year old Kyle Tribble of Jacksonville at his residence in the 1200 block of South East Street with serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 8AM. According to a police report on Wednesday, a head injury was initially reported on an unresponsive subject in that location. After further investigation, police detectives also discovered 28-year old Christopher A. Nolan at a separate residence in the vicinity, who was pronounced deceased at 2PM.

Autopsies are being conducted at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield to determine the cause of death. The investigation remains open and is being handled by members of the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, Jacksonville Police, and the Illinois State Police.