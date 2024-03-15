Authorities Search For Springfield Teen Missing Since October

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who has not been seen nor heard from since October.

16-year old Mikayla Mae Arata of Springfield was last seen on October 11th, according to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Arata has ties to the Lincoln area.

Arata is white female, standing 5 foot 6 and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo on her left arm.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you can call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or toll free to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hotline at 1-800-843-5678.