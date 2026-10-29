Authorities Search for Tennessee Escaped Convict, Stolen Truck Found in Marion

By Benjamin Cox on October 29, 2026 at 10:22am

Authorities are continuing their search for an escaped Tennessee prison inmate convicted of murder after a stolen truck connected to the escape was discovered in Southern Illinois.

28-year-old Jacob Allen Morley escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, late Sunday night. Prison officials say surveillance footage showed Morley breaching the facility’s perimeter fence while wearing his prison uniform.

Investigators say Morley stole a white Ford F-350 pickup truck from a nearby farm early Monday morning.

The truck was discovered abandoned Tuesday morning behind a shopping center in Marion, Illinois, approximately 120 miles north of the prison. Marion Police Chief David Fitts says surveillance footage showed the truck being parked around 4 o’clock Tuesday morning. A resident reported the vehicle to police several hours later.

Authorities searched the surrounding area but found no evidence that Morley remained nearby.

Morley is serving a life sentence for the 2022 murder of a coworker in eastern Tennessee. He was also convicted of aggravated burglary, evidence tampering, vandalism, and evading arrest.

Morley is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities say Morley should be considered dangerous and warn the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone who spots Morley in Illinois is urged to immediately call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can also contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering an additional $5,000 reward for information leading to Morley’s capture, on top of a $2,500 reward from Tennessee authorities.