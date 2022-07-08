Authorities Search Pond for Clues to Missing Spfld Man

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 8, 2022 at 2:44pm

Police in Sangamon County is continuing to search for a Springfield man who has been missing for more than a year.

Police recently searched a pond on the far western edge of Springfield in relation to the disappearance of 42-year-old Kenneth Paul Brown, according to WICS Newschannel 20.

Authorities say foul play is suspected in Brown’s disappearance. He was last seen on April 14th of last year at the Days Inn on South 6th Street.

Brown is a 42-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, he stands 5’4” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Kenneth Paul Brown is asked to contact the Springfield Police at 217-788-8325 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.