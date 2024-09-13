Authorities Searching For Canton Man Charged For Thwarted Alton Child Abduction

Authorities are search for a Canton man who has a warrant for his arrested in a thwarted Madison County kidnapping.

Riverbender reports that a Madison County judge has issued an arrest warrant for 44-year old Michael J. Roberts. The Alton & Canton Police Departments announced that Roberts has formally been charged with Class 4 felony child abduction.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said that on Tuesday the Alton Police Department responded to a call from a concerned parent reporting that an unknown male had approached his juvenile daughter that morning at her bus stop. The male allegedly attempted to lure the juvenile into his vehicle. The juvenile refused and threatened to call the police using her cell phone, prompting the male to drive away northbound.

Evidence gathered led to the identification of Roberts as the suspect. Roberts is ordered to be detained once he is in custody. Roberts is not currently in custody.

He was last seen driving a black Dodge Charger with Illinois registration EU74699. Authorities urge anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, the Canton Police Department at (309) 647-5131, or call 9-1-1.