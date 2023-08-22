Authorities Searching For Greene County Woman Missing Since Early July

The Illinois State Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and Carrollton Police are searching for a missing Carrollton woman who’s not been seen in over a month.

39-year old Amy Faltin, who may also be going by Amy Baumgartner, was last seen east of Carrollton on July 12th. No further information on Faltin’s disappearance is currently available.

Faltin is a white female standing approximately 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has a prominent tattoo on the sides of her face. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has tattoos on her neck and arms.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Illinois State Police at 314-384-9694, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or Carrollton Police at 217-942-6901, or leave an anonymous tip with the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.