Authorities Searching for Missing Man Near Chandlerville

Authorities are searching for a missing person in Cass County at this hour.

According to an announcement by Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn early this morning, police and fire department officials are searching for a man who has gone missing in the Chandlerville area.

Ohrn says they are looking for a man in his late 40s who was last seen wearing a dark green shirt and orange vest. He said law enforcement would be in the Chandlerville area throughout the night and into the morning, with a much larger search group planned to start soon.

Again, authorities are currently searching for a missing man in the Chandlerville area who is described as being in his late 40s and wearing a dark green shirt and orange vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 217-452-7718.

As of approximately 6:15 am, Sheriff Ohrn told WLDS News there is no further information available at this time. This is a developing story, we will bring you more information once it becomes available.