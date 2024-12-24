Authorities Searching For Missing Quincy Woman After Husband Dies in Shootout with Police in Eastern Missouri

The Quincy Police Department is searching for information on the whereabouts of a Quincy woman tied related to a man who died in a shootout with law enforcement after a lengthy stand off in Eastern Missouri over the weekend.

32-year old Britney Kelly was last seen on December 14th in St. Charles, Missouri in the company of her husband, 33-year old Chadwick Kelly.

According to Muddy River News, at approximately 3PM on Friday, the Lewis County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol regarding a barricaded subject at a residence in LaBelle, Missouri. The report says that Chadwick Kelly was holding a woman against her will inside a residence. Britney Kelly, had been reported missing by Quincy Police earlier on Friday, but the woman held captive in the residence was not his wife. It also was determined that Kelly was wanted by Illinois authorities for a felony probation warrant and reportedly armed with a gun. The female victim eventually escaped from the residence and had visible injuries, according to the report. Missouri State Highway Patrol negotiators and a SWAT team were brought to the home in an effort to end the stand off. During the negotiations, Chadwick Kelly is said to have fired multiple rounds at officers. At about 10 p.m., Kelly ran from the residence armed with a gun. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol fired their weapons. The Lewis County Coroner responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.

Kelly was released from the Lawrence Correctional Center in July, where he was serving a 23 1/2 year prison sentence on a conviction for home invasion with a firearm for an incident that took place in Quincy in July 2014. He was on parole after serving less than 10 years of the sentence and had violated parole placing him on Illinois authorities’ radar for arrest.

Britney Kelly has not contacted family members, and was officially reported missing on Thursday prior to Chadwick Kelly’s death. Britney’s father has told media sources that he had not spoken to his daughter since this summer after she and Chadwick were married. He told authorities and the media that he never met his daughter’s husband.

Britney Kelly is described as 5’1″, weighing 135 pounds with blondish brown hair and blue eyes. She often wears glasses.

If you know of Britney’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470, or your local police department. You may also leave an anonymous tip with your local Crime Stoppers unit.