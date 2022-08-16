Authorities Searching For Missing Teen

Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen.

17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.

Rodgers also left a note saying she had someone coming to get her from home so she could leave. The family says she has contacts in Madison, Morgan, Brown, Schuyler, and Fulton counties and Springfield.

If anyone has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of Summer, please call the City of Canton Police Department – Illinois at 309-647-5131.