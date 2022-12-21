Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and the Missing Person’s Awareness Network are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing adult and child from Franklin.

According to a report by the Missing Person Awareness Network, 38-year-old Charli Anne Decker is missing. She was last seen at home in Franklin, Illinois on Monday, December 19th, and has allegedly since taken her 4-year-old daughter Penelope E Parrish with her.

Decker and Parrish are believed to be traveling to Denver, Colorado, and may already be there, however authorities do not have confirmation they are there. They were traveling in a maroon 2006 Buick Lucerne 4-door sedan with the license plate number DE 73014.

The Missing Person Awareness Network says due to circumstances that cannot be divulged to the public at this time, they believe Charli Anne Decker and Penelope E Parrish may be in danger.

Anyone who sees either of them or the vehicle is asked to please contact the police immediately.