Authors Contest Deadline

The deadline for the Friends of Library Authors contest is fast approaching.

All entries must be in by tomorrow evening.

Jacksonville Public Library chief Jake Magnuson says the contest is open to all.

He says all entries, poems and prose, must be in by the close of the business day Friday at 6. The entries will be judged and the winners announced later in April at an event at the Library. He says winning entries will be read that night.

The library will hold its final music under the dome in early April and the talent is local.

Eisenhower Grade School principal Tim Chipman will perform on the piano under the dome on Sunday, April 6th.

Magnuson says the local Garden Club will get busy later this month or early next month to begin planting seeds behind the library. He says the club uses the space to help educate the youth about the joys of gardening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

