Autism Center Coming to Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on June 2, 2025 at 6:34am

The Autism Center of Illinois plans an expansion in Jacksonville with new offices here in the near future.

Kristina Asen is the clinical director for the Autism Center of Illinois.

Asen says they like the layout of the former Gambel Student Center on the former MacMurray College campus.

The Jacksonville location will offer services to both adults and children with autism.

The group hasn’t closed on the purchase of the location, and negotiations continue. Asen says if not there, the group will find office space somewhere in Jacksonville.

Asen says it is a specialized attempt to improve communication with those with autism.

She says communication is key to help ease the frustration caused by autism.

Asen says medicaid in Illinois and ABA services are in the early stages of a partnership. She hopes to find some coverage for low income families.

Asen describes west central Illinois as a desert for autism services.