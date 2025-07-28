Autism Center Open for Business

By Gary Scott on July 28, 2025 at 10:59am

The Autism Center officially opened its doors this morning on Lincoln Avenue.

Founder and CEO Dr Sarah Lewis welcomed visitors this morning at the former location of Turner Scientific.

Turner has relocated to office space north of Walnut on Sandusky.

Dr Lewis says Jacksonville is a perfect fit for the Autism Center.

She saw a gap in the services provided here, and thought Jacksonville was a great jumping off point for nearby communities.

Dr Lewis says families with autistic members who need help are welcome to stop by.

They can also call 815-440-6134, or go to the website at autism-center.com.

Dr Lewis grew up in the Sauk Valley area in northeast Illinois, and saw a need to support rural families impacted by the autism spectrum disorder.