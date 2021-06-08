Auto Insurance to be Verified Electronically in Illinois Beginning July 1

The Secretary of State’s Office is working to crack down on uninsured motorists in Illinois. Secretary of State Jesse White has announced the launch of new electronic automobile insurance verification aimed at giving notice to those who drive without coverage.

Starting July 1st of this year, the program requires insurance companies to work in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists have automobile insurance.

Under the new Illinois Insurance Verification System (ILIVS), vehicle owners’ automobile insurance will be verified electronically at least twice a year at random intervals to ensure that owners are complying with the state’s mandatory automobile liability insurance laws.

White says the vast majority of vehicle owners will not have to do anything, as electronic verification of automobile insurance will be confirmed automatically.

If electronic verification is unsuccessful, the Secretary of State’s office will send a written request to the vehicle owner giving them the opportunity to prove they have insurance before suspending their vehicle registration.

Vehicle owners must contact their insurance company or notify their insurance agent that they received a letter with a specific reference number from the Secretary of State.

The insurance agent’s responsibility is to confirm electronically with the Secretary of State – through www.ILIVS.com – that the vehicle owner does in fact have automobile insurance on the verification date stated in the letter.

Vehicle owners who are unable to prove insurance will face a license plate suspension and a $100 reinstatement fee.

White says vehicle owners who receive the letter should contact their insurance company or agent to provide electronic proof of insurance. Owners are asked not to go to a Driver Services facility if they receive a letter.