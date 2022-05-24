Autopsy Results Say Former Jacksonville Man Died of Natural Causes While in Custody in Sangamon County

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 24, 2022 at 2:36pm

Autopsy results have been released of a former Jacksonville resident who died while in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

23-year-old Dylan Schlieper-Clark of Springfield and formerly of Jacksonville allegedly fell ill on April 14th at the Sangamon County jail and was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he died three days later while in inpatient care.

According to a release from Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon this afternoon, an autopsy was performed and the results indicate Schlieper-Clark died from natural causes. No indication of what those causes were was provided in the release.

Allmon said last week that preliminary autopsy findings suggested there was no evidence of significant trauma or injury.

Schlieper-Clark was being held at the jail awaiting trial for an August 2021 charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Sangamon County Court records.

WMAY in Springfield reported last week that after media inquiries, Allmon publicly disclosed the death. Schlieper-Clark’s death was announced back in April by Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Ben cox also contributed to this story.