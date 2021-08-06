Back to School Blast in Minni Barr Park Saturday

An event this weekend in Jacksonville is aiming to help get area students ready for the new school year.

The Back to School Bash will be held Saturday in Minni Barr Park. Ward 1 alderwoman Darcella Speed says the event has more than just pencils and crayons.

“This Saturday, in collaboration with the NAACP we are doing a Back to School Bash. We are giving away backpacks, we are doing free school physicals, free school vaccinations, there are going to be games, food, snacks, and a lot of fun.

We even have a DJ, James Calamise is going to be our DJ for that day. We are just looking for a great time on this day and hope that everyone comes out and enjoys it with us.”

Appointments were required by the 5th for school vaccination, however, all of the other services and events will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Speed says she thinks it’s important for the community to come together to help get students ready for back to school.

“I think it’s important to have our kids ready for the school year, and it’s our duty to do as much as we can to help in the community. If everyone can just come on out and enjoy a good time, we’d appreciate it.”

Speed says it would be helpful if people who are needing back to school supplies would call before the event to ensure they have enough on hand. To register call 217-473-5911.

The Back to School Bash is happening this Saturday at Minni Barr Park located at 300 West Walnut from 11 am to 3 pm.