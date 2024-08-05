Back to school immunization reminder for Morgan County students

With the start of school just around the corner, the Morgan County Health Department is reminding students and their families to get their immunizations.

Schools in the county will be looking for documentation of immunizations when students arrive on the first day of school. Meredith Vogel-Thomas touches on the grades and ages of students that could be due for immunizations: “Let’s talk in big terms here. If you have a student entering Kindergarten, 6th grade or their senior year of high school, that’s who we are looking for. If you have a child who was homeschooling and they’re ready to go back to school, they might actually be behind on some of those required immunizations. If we’re looking at target ages, kids 4-5, 11-13 and 16-18 years old.”

Vogel-Thomas also said that you can visit your doctor or the Morgan County Health Department to receive the immunizations needed. The department says that bringing valid proof of insurance for appointments and contacting your insurance company to see what is covered are helpful and important during this time of year.

For more information about the department or to schedule immunizations with them, visit the Morgan County Health Department at 425 East State Street in Jacksonville or contact them online at morganhd.com or by phone at 217-245-5111.