Back to School Prep

By Gary Scott on August 9, 2025 at 6:30am

A back to school bash will be held later today at Minniebarr Park on East Walnut.

The city of Jacksonville and Morgan County Family Violence Council are the lead sponsors.

It will be held from 11 AM to 2 today, and is free.

The giveaways include backpacks, school supplies, kids’ haircuts, food and refreshments.

There will be live music and entertainment, plus a bounce house.

Other sponsors include HY-Vee, Matthew 25 Thrift Shop, Crisis Center, Humble Horizons, NAACP, Jacksonville police and Midwest Youth Services.