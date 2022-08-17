Back to School Tensions Boil Over at Jacksonville Retailer

Today is the first day of school for District 117 and many other districts in the listening area, which apparently caused tension to boiling over at a Jacksonville retailer yesterday.

Jacksonville Police were called to the Walmart Super Center at 1941 West Morton Avenue at around 6:00 o’clock last night after an employee reported a fight in the back-to-school supply section.

According to the report, a woman was involved in a physical altercation with another woman, a man, and a juvenile in the school supply aisle.

The victim did not wish to pursue criminal charges against her assailants. No information as to the cause of the disturbance or names of the parties involved were provided by police and no injuries were reported in the scuffle.

A Walmart employee requested that those involved be served with letters of no trespass to the business.