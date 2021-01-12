Backlog Causes Spike in Brown, COVID Downtrend Continues Elsewhere

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of 37 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Morgan County’s active cases count is now down to 105 cases, with 11 people currently hospitalized, and 276 residents under quarantine.

The Cass County Health Department is reporting 15 new cases of Covid-19 since Friday. The active case count in Cass County is now at 95, with two cases remaining hospitalized.

Scott County Health Department officials confirmed 21 new cases since last Monday, January 4th. Scott now has 33 active cases with four people hospitalized. The Scott County Health Department also announced yesterday then can no longer perform “send-off” COVID tests for surgeries and other procedures. They are advising residents to follow their physicians recommendations for testing in these cases.

Greene County confirmed 13 cases, bringing the total of active cases to 64.

Brown County Health Department officials say a backlog in the system combined with testing within a congregate setting lead to 124 new cases being confirmed since last Thursday. Brown currently has 133 active cases of the virus with one resident hospitalized.

Pike County confirmed 27 new cases of COVID yesterday. Pike currently has 81 active cases with 12 of those remaining hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

As of last night, 3,540 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity is now down to 7.6%.