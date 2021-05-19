Backroads Boutique Crawl Returns This Weekend

The Backroads Boutique Crawl returns for 2021 this Friday.

Retail shoppers can travel to 3 unique shopping locations in West Central Illinois for bargains and help support local businesses.

The crawl will be held Friday through Sunday from 9AM to 6PM. Home Girls Boutique in Jacksonville, The Yellow Door in Oakford, and Proud Souls in Petersburg are among the participating locations this year. Those wishing to participate can get a special shopping bag at the 3 locations mentioned, good for 10% off of particular merchandise during the crawl. Bags are now available at all 3 locations ahead of the crawl for $8 until they sell out. There is also expected to be extra community shop participants this year.

Address listings and more information about the crawl can be found on the Facebook event page. Blessings on State is also offering a special boutique crawl lodging package. If you have questions about the event, call Julie Rowe at Home Girls Boutique at 217-473-7287.