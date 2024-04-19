Backroads Boutique Crawl Starts Today

Jacksonville’s Downtown retailers will be a part of an annual trek between three towns and three counties promoting small businesses.

The Backroads Boutique Crawl returns today and will continue through until Saturday at over two dozen select locations in Jacksonville, Winchester, and Beardstown.

Organizer Bailey Evans says that they are letting the nearly two dozen small businesses decide how to commemorate the annual retail event with their own sales and promotions: “We’ve kept the crawl kind of the same this year. Each store is actually doing their own individual thing, and they’ve also posted it as an individual event on their social media pages. Each store is deciding what kind of discounts they are going to give, or if they have a sale rack, or if they are just putting new items out, using different features – there are some stores that will have vendors that they are hosting. It is different than a normal day of shopping for each store, but we kind of left it up to each store as far as the percentage they want to give off or what they want to do for that day.”

Evans says that they would like to expand the boutique crawl radius in the Fall. They are hoping to expand to new businesses and into other towns and counties in the area. They are also looking at adding a VIP bus for select shoppers.

For a list of shopping locations and more information, visit this event page.