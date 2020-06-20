Bagged Garden Salad Sold at ALDI / Hy-Vee Stores Recalled

Bagged garden salad sold at retailers with locations in Jacksonville and Springfield are being recalled.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses potentially linked to salads sold at ALDI and Hy-Vee stores in Illinois.

The FDA and CDC are recommending that consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve all Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad from ALDI grocery stores, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad from Hy-Vee grocery stores, and Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad from Jewel-Osco in states that include Illinois, Missouri and Iowa among others.

The FDA has initiated a traceback investigation to determine supplier and distributor information to find the cause and source of the outbreak.

The time between becoming infected and becoming sick is usually about one week. Cyclospora infects the small intestine and usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.

People may also experience vomiting, body aches, headache, low-grade fever, and other flu-like symptoms. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms. If not treated, the illness may last from a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times.

The FDA says it is in the beginning stages of this investigation and there may be additional retailers and products impacted by this outbreak.