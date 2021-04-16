Bainter says People Shouldn’t be hesitant

Morgan County health department director Dale Bainter is concerned about the COVID vaccine hesitancy among the younger age groups.

Passavant Hospital and the health department are combining for a shot clinic next Wednesday at the hospital.

Bainter says there are more and more openings in the clinics, and that’s not good.

He says the new cases in Morgan County involves 3 teens, one person in their 20s, and two others in their 40s. He says the positivity rate in Morgan County remains at 1-percent, but the rate in the region is up and hosptializations are also up.

Bainter says the variance in COVID has been found here, but the shots still work.

The vaccinations prevent people from becoming seriously ill. In the worst cases, COVID evolves in a mild case of the flu.

People can make an appointment to get a shot by calling 217-479-1817.