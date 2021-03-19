Bainter Up to Challenge of More Vaccinations

By Gary Scott on March 19, 2021 at 9:52am

Morgan County Health Department director Dale Bainter is embracing the challenge of opening up vaccinations to nearly all ages.

Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement yesterday.

Bainter says the number of people vaccinated in Morgan County is steadily climbing.

The governor has opened the vaccination process to those 16 and over, regardless of health concerns.

Bainter says the challenge will be to keep supplies to match the request, and facilitate the appointments.

He says an online registration on the Morgan County website is available for those who want appointments. Go to morganhd.com and pre-register for the clinics.

Bainter says people need to get the vaccines, no matter where.

Bainter says the positivity rate in Morgan County now stands at a 1 point 6 positivity rate, which Bainter describes as outstanding.