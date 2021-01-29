Bainter urges Patience with Vaccinations

By Gary Scott on January 29, 2021 at 10:02am

Vaccinations will be available in Morgan County as long as the supply holds true.

That’s the assessment of Morgan County health department director Dale Bainter.

Bainter says efforts this week put about 700 doses into people this week.

He says it’s simply supply and demand.

Bainter says he has no idea when the week begins how many vaccinations he will be allocated. He and the staff are working on ways to speed up the shots.

He says the health department is currently serving 70 and older, though the department has begun to reach out to other groups.

Bainter says patience is the key.

Bainter says the first vaccination will give a person about 50-percent effectiveness.

He says the positivity rate for Morgan County is running about 1 and a half percent. Bainter currently urges people to use masks.