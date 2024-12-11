Ballard Resigning Dec. 31 as Greene Co. Treasurer

The Greene County Board will have a vacancy to fill at the end of the month.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that Greene County Treasurer Kirby Ballard announced to the board at their December 5th meeting that he intends to retire at the end of this month.

Ballard has been the Treasurer in Greene County for 30 years. Ballard, a Republican, was first elected in 1994, and defeated Democrat Brenda Albrecht. Albrecht has worked alongside Ballard in the Treasurer’s Office since then.

The county board will need to name a replacement within 60 days of Ballard’s official resignation.