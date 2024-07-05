Ballot Challenges in Illinois 13th Congressional District, Presidential Race Filed

The Illinois State Board of Elections received a large number of ballot access challenges on Monday.

Online records from the board of elections show that a Springfield resident, and donor to Democratic incumbent Nikki Budzinski has filed a challenge to 13th District Green Party candidate Chibu Asonye.

The State Journal-Register reports that Carolyn Cochran Kopel, who placed the objection Monday morning, has supported the Democratic incumbent in both of her campaigns. According to Federal Election Commission data, Kopel has contributed over $6,300 to the Budzinski campaign in the current election cycle. More details on the objection will be revealed on Tuesday when the election board assigns a hearing officer, formally starting the process.

For presidential candidates, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein saw challenges to their nomination papers from Democratic-backed individuals. Republicans filed challenges against Constitution Party candidate Randall Terry and the Libertarian Party’s placeholder candidate Scott Schluter. Schluter is holding the spot for the party’s official nationwide nominee former Georgia senate candidate Chase Oliver.

Vote by mail ballots will be sent out starting on September 26th with the first day of early voting set for October 21st.