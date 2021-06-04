Bar-B-Que Braggin’ Rights Drive Through Returns Saturday

The Morgan County Fairgrounds will once again smell of Bar-B-Que Saturday. The Jacksonville Braggin’ Rights Drive Through Bar-B-Que event is celebrating its 21st year of offering hand-cooked Bar-B-Que to support local children’s charities.

This year’s event Chairman, Rob Thomas says they are cooking more food than last year, but it’s smart to show up early. “We are having a drive-through event to sell pulled pork, ribs, and dinner specials, stuff like that to raise money for local children’s charities. It is at the Morgan County Fairgrounds this Saturday from 11:00 to 4:00 or until we run out of food. And just to remind everybody, we did this last year in October and we ran out of food in 90 minutes so get in line early.”

Menu items include pulled pork for five dollars per pound, ten dollars for a half rack of ribs, or a full meal of a clamshell of pulled pork sandwich with potato salad and ships for seven dollars.

The Bar-B-Que Braggin’ Rights event is held by the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club. Thomas says like all Kiwanis events, the proceeds go to support local children. “The proceeds go to local children’s charities. We sponsor things like Believe in Education, we give money to schools, soccer teams, and stuff like that just to help kids, playground equipment, just anything we can.”

Thomas says as successful as last year’s event was, the committee is hopeful they can do away with the drive-through-only event for next year. “We have already talked about having the full competition next year. With the rise in vaccine rates and COVID numbers going down hopefully everything returns to normal and we can have that. We’ve already voted and we want to have that next year in June.”

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Bar-B-Que Braggin’ Rights Drive Through event will be held at the Morgan County Fairgrounds from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Attendees should enter the fairgrounds via the south gate on Westgate Avenue near the U. of I. Extension Office.