Barefoot Restaurant Reopening Delayed Due To Supply Chain Issues

People waiting on a West Central Illinois restaurant along the Illinois River to reopen will have to wait a bit longer.

Ownership of the Barefoot Restaurant say that the nation’s supply issues are cutting into their reopening schedule.

Ownership posted on June 21st on their Facebook Page that equipment for their new location has been delayed to be delivered to mid-July. They say they can’t give a solid opening date at this time.

On the other hand, they said they have started to receive some of the other equipment they’ve order and have posted pictures to their Facebook Page (pictured with this story).

The new location at 106 South Water Street in Hardin has been one of the most anticipated reopenings of the summer.