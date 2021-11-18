Barge Crew Member Airlifted from Naples

Meredosia EMS, Scott County EMS, and Air Evac were called to a barge on the Illinois River early yesterday morning.

According to reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a crew from a tow barge advised that a crew member had a possible stroke and was unresponsive at around 2:23AM yesterday morning. According to the report, the unidentified crew member had been unresponsive for a half hour at the time of the call.

Air Evac was deployed to an area near 100 Bob Michael Street near Naples with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office setting up a perimeter for the helicopter to land to get to the crew member.

No other further information about the incident has been released.