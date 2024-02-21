Barn A Complete Loss After Fire in Rural Alexander

Three area fire departments responded to a structure fire in rural Alexander yesterday afternoon.

A private caller reported a barn on fire at approximately 2:30PM Tuesday at 1622 Cockin Road, about 2 1/2 miles north of Alexander. The barn was fully involved when firefighters from Alexander, Ashland, and Jacksonville arrived on scene. LifeStar EMS was on standby. No injuries were reported. The barn was considered a complete loss. Final units cleared the scene just after 4PM Tuesday.

No further information on the incident is currently available.