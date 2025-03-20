Barners new Pittsfield head FB coach

The Pittsfield High School Athletic department has announced the hiring of a Girard native as the new football coach.

He is Dalton Barnes.

Barners has coached at Litchfield and Pleasant Plains as an offensive coordinator, coached at Williamsville, and been head coach the two years at Gillespie. His team was 1 and 17. He was not a head coach last year.

His wife Lauren is a second grade teacher and active coach in the youth sports ranks.

Barnes says his philosophy is that players don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.

Zach Ferguson was let go as head coach at Pittsfield after four years at the post. He was 12 and 24 over the four year period. Ferguson remains as athletic director.

