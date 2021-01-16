Barrett, Pulley Named to Passavant Board of Directors

The Passavant Area Hospital Board of Directors has two new members.

The Passavant Area Hospital Board of Governors recently elected Chris Barrett and Polly Pulley to serve four-year terms on the Board of Directors.

Barrett is division president and senior lender at Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank in Virginia, Illinois. A native of Chandlerville, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Western Illinois University in Macomb in 2007. He is a graduate of the Community Bankers School in Bloomington and the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin. Prior to joining Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank in 2008, Barrett worked for First Bankers Trust Co. in Macomb and Quincy.

Barrett and his wife, Trista, reside in Virginia. They are the parents of two children, Chase and Jenelle. Barrett also serves as treasurer for the city of Virginia.

Pulley is the pastor of Spirit of Faith Church in Jacksonville and serves as the director of the Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen. A Chicago native, she came to Jacksonville in 1993. Pulley is mother of a son and grandmother to four grandchildren.

Doug Awe and Kelly Staake were also reelected to serve another term on the board. Awe is the former owner of Arends-Awe Inc. and currently works for Sloan Implement.

Staake is the vice president and chief financial officer at The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company in Jacksonville.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the election and annual business of the Board of Governors was completed via mail.

The Passavant Board of Directors comprises 16 members, who are elected by the Board of Governors. The Board of Governors comprises representatives from 114 churches in the Passavant service area.