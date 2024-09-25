Barrington Hills Man To Spend 14 Years in Custody of DHS for IC Dorm Armed Robbery Case

A Barrington Hills man found not guilty by reason of insanity in a December 2022 Illinois College armed robbery case will spend more than a decade in the Illinois Department of Human Services.

28-year old Devin C. Hall appeared in Morgan County Court Tuesday afternoon and received a thiem date. It’s a date in which a maximum term of commitment to a mental health facility will be. The date is usually the same length of time a defendant would serve in prison if they were found fit for trial and found guilty.

Hall’s term of commitment for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of home invasion will keep him institutionalized until October 2038.

Hall is accused of entering a Mundinger Hall dorm room on the Illinois College campus with a dagger and a machete in the early morning hours of December 14th, 2022 in an attempt to take property, and according to eye witnesses to the event, Hall also intended to harm four students in the process.

Hall’s mental fitness was tested multiple times throughout the duration of the case, until he was eventually found not guilty by reason of insanity on April 16th.

Hall faced up to 40 years in prison on the charges if they had gone to trial.