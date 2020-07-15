Barry Apple Festival Canceled

The Barry Apple Festival Executive Committee announced on Facebook today that the 2020 festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was scheduled for October 3rd.

The Executive Committee also noted that the City of Barry passed a resolution at their July meeting that requires any event organization to sign an agreement for any COVID legalities that might ensue if the event was to host 50 or more people.

The Executive Committee also said that they are not able to hold their annual carnival because the State of Illinois is currently not allowing carnival ride inspections. They also said that they were unsure if they would be able to purchase insurance for the event this year.

The committee has elected to host other events in the place of the Apple Festival to try and help the local community. August 15-16 the Barry Apple Festival will be having a golf tournament at Bow Lake Golf Course. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the golf course for tee times for the event.

Raffle tickets will be sold up to October 3rd for the 2020 quilt, dubbed “The Quarantine Quilt” to help support the festival. To purchase tickets please contact a member of the Apple Festival committee. Winners will be drawn on the scheduled day of the festival. The Barry Apple Festival will be opening the Fritter Shack on that Saturday of the drawing and will sell fritters from 12pm – 4pm. All proceeds will go towards the 2021 Festival.

2019 Apple Festival royalty will maintain their crowns until new royalty is crowned at the next festival.

For more information, follow them on their Facebook Page here.