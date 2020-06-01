Barry Man Airlifted To Springfield After Pike County Crash

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash south of Barry Sunday night. The sheriff’s department was called to Illinois Highway 4 south of Barry after a car was found to be off the the east side of the highway at approximately 9:07PM. Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle and the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle off to the west side of the highway.

31 year old Gary Brewster of Barry was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for unstated injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation according to a press release from Sheriff David Greenwood. Assisting at the scene was the Barry Fire Department and Pike County EMS.