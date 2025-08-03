Barry man arrested as suspect in explosion near Pike Co. Jail

A Barry man has been arrested in connection to a large explosion that took place near the Pike County Jail in Pittsfield on Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:30 p.m on August 2, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office along with the Pittsfield Police Department responded to an explosion in the alley that runs behind the Pike County Jail in Pittsfield. Following an investigation, 23-year-old, Dakota J. Adams of Barry was arrested in nearby Fulton County on charges of Possession of an Incendiary Device and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Assisting in the investigation was the Rushville Police Department, The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, The Illinois State Police, The Illinois Conservation Police, The Beardstown Police Department and The Secretary of State Hazardous Device Unit.

An investigation is still ongoing with additional possible charges pending. No further information about the incident is currently available.