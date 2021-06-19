Barry Man Arrested by ISP For Criminal Sexual Assault of a Minor

Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigators have arrested a Barry man for predatory criminal sexual assault.

50 year old Terry Eisenburg of Barry was arrrested yesterday after a nearly 6 month long investigation. ISP investigators say they began investigating Eisenburg on November 4th after a minor victim disclosed that she was sexually abused by Eisenburg. Agents began conducting interviews and collecting evidence. On Thursday, the case was presented to the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain a warrant. Pike County State’s Attorney filed a single count criminal information against Eisenburg for predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony. Eisenburg was taken into custody yesterday without incident.

He is currently being held at the Pike County Jail on $300,000 bond. Eisenburg’s first appearance in Pike County Court is Tuesday.

Investigators ask if you have any further information in the case to call 217-782-4750.