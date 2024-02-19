Barry Man Arrested For Child Pornography After FBI Tip

A Pike County man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges after a tip to the FBI.

According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff David Greenwood was alerted of a possible child pornography suspect in the county earlier this month by agents from the FBI.

Greenwood says Chief Deputy Zack Orr, who is a member of the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, was assigned to the case.

On February 15th, 33-year old Brandon L. Frame of Barry was arrested without incident following a joint investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

Frame was cited for 10 counts of possession of child pornography. According to the press release, Frame is alleged to have been in possession of videos of children under the age of 13 engaged in various sexual acts.

Frame made his first appearance in Pike County Circuit Court on Friday, where he was assigned a public defender. A motion to deny pretrial release filed by the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office was granted. Frame remains lodged at the Pike County Jail. He is due to return to court for a preliminary hearing on February 27th.